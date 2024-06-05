BARRIE
Barrie

    • Alliston man faces over 20 gun-related charges after police raid

    Police display firearms allegedly seized during a search warrant executed in Alliston, Ont., on Thurs., May 30, 2024. (Source: Nottawasaga OPP) Police display firearms allegedly seized during a search warrant executed in Alliston, Ont., on Thurs., May 30, 2024. (Source: Nottawasaga OPP)
    Share

    One man faces over 20 charges after police raided an address in Alliston, allegedly finding various weapons and ammunition.

    Officers with several Ontario Provincial Police teams, including Nottawasaga, Caledon, Kawartha Lakes, and Haliburton Community Street Crime Units, executed a search warrant on Thursday last week.

    They arrested a 33-year-old local man who was held in police custody for a bail hearing.

    Police allegedly seized multiple guns, including a 9mm handgun, a 157 mag revolver, a 12-gauge shotgun, an assault rifle, airsoft rifles, and prohibited magazines.

    The accused is charged with 21 weapons-related offences.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW 10-year-old shines a light on life in Gaza through cooking videos

    On a small table outside a tent in Deir al-Balah, 10-year-old Renad is making 'Gaza-style white sauce pasta.' She fills a pot with bottled water and lights a small propane burner. She has a fresh onion and a green pepper, but uses canned mushrooms for the sauce.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News