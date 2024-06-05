Alliston man faces over 20 gun-related charges after police raid

One man faces over 20 charges after police raided an address in Alliston, allegedly finding various weapons and ammunition.

Officers with several Ontario Provincial Police teams, including Nottawasaga, Caledon, Kawartha Lakes, and Haliburton Community Street Crime Units, executed a search warrant on Thursday last week.

They arrested a 33-year-old local man who was held in police custody for a bail hearing.

Police allegedly seized multiple guns, including a 9mm handgun, a 157 mag revolver, a 12-gauge shotgun, an assault rifle, airsoft rifles, and prohibited magazines.

The accused is charged with 21 weapons-related offences.