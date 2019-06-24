Featured
Alliston man charged with impaired driving in crash that injured young woman
Provincial police say they began investigating last month after hearing from other law enforcement agencies that drugs were being imported in vehicles shipped to Canada by rail.
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 24, 2019 5:21PM EDT
An Alliston man is facing charges after a collision that sent a young woman to hospital on Saturday.
Nottawasaga OPP officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 5th Line in Essa Township around 2 a.m.
Police say the driver of one of the vehicles, a female under the age of 18, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The other driver, a 26-year-old man, was charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and impaired driving.
He is scheduled to appear in a Bradford court next month.