An Alliston man is facing charges after a collision that sent a young woman to hospital on Saturday.

Nottawasaga OPP officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 5th Line in Essa Township around 2 a.m.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles, a female under the age of 18, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver, a 26-year-old man, was charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and impaired driving.

He is scheduled to appear in a Bradford court next month.