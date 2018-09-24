

CTV Barrie





An Alliston man accused of running a sophisticated criminal cocaine enterprise was released on bail on Monday.

The 27-year-old man is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The OPP seized a large brick of cocaine from his vehicle and another from a home on September 19 totalling $150,000.

Police also seized two police bullet-proof vests, a flashlight that doubles as a tasergun, vacuum sealer packaging equipment and digital scales.

The accused has been released on $15,000 bail.

He is scheduled to be back in court next month.