Featured
Alliston man charged with cocaine trafficking released on bail
John-Paul Neivis, 27, leaves court after being released on bail on Monday, September 24, 2018.
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 5:40PM EDT
An Alliston man accused of running a sophisticated criminal cocaine enterprise was released on bail on Monday.
The 27-year-old man is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
The OPP seized a large brick of cocaine from his vehicle and another from a home on September 19 totalling $150,000.
Police also seized two police bullet-proof vests, a flashlight that doubles as a tasergun, vacuum sealer packaging equipment and digital scales.
The accused has been released on $15,000 bail.
He is scheduled to be back in court next month.