

CTV Barrie





Charges have been laid in connection to two commercial break-ins after a month-long investigation by South Simcoe Police.

A 30-year old Alliston man was arrested on Thursday and charged with break and enter, mischief, disguise with intent and theft related to two robberies in Innisfil and New Lowell.

Police also searched the man’s home following his arrest.

The man is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.