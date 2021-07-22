BARRIE, ONT. -- An Alliston man accused of being impaired while driving with a suspended licence and spitting on first responders after crashing his vehicle faces multiple charges.

South Simcoe Police say officers responded to reports of an erratic vehicle on Sideroad 10 near Line 11 in Bradford that had crashed into a ditch and rolled.

When they attempted to take the 23-year-old novice driver into custody, police said he resisted and spat on first responders.

Police charged the accused with aggravated assault, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, impaired driving, uttering threats, driving while suspended and being a novice driver with a blood alcohol content above zero.

He was held for a bail hearing.