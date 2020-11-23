BARRIE, ONT. -- A house fire in Alliston on Sunday is under investigation by the New Tecumseth Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find flames shooting out of the roof of the home on King Street around the dinner hour.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire to the attic but said part of the roof collapsed.

The residents and their pets escaped safely; there were no injuries.

The damage amount and cause of the blaze have yet to be determined.