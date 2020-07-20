ALLISTON, ONT. -- Major changes are coming to Stevenson Memorial Hospital.

On Friday, the Alliston health centre announced the Ministry of Health had approved its stage one proposal for redevelopment, which was submitted in December 2015.

The outdated facility will soon get a much-needed overhaul for the first time since opening its doors in 1964.

“We have an emergency department that doesn’t have the modern-day standards that are equipped with new emergency departments,” said Stevenson Memorial Hospital President & CEO Jody Levac.

“Our inpatient rooms are cramped. We do provide hallway medicine because we have no other choice here,” Levac added.

The $167 million expansion would see the hospital grow by more than 127,000 square feet, making room to add more beds, new birthing suites, and a new entrance. It will also preserve the helipad and triple visitor parking.

“We’re expanding all our services and increasing our ability to deliver more acute type medicine for our community,” said Levac.

While shovels aren’t expected to be in the ground anytime soon, Levac believes COVID has been an eye-opener for the only hospital in South Simcoe.

“You can’t continue to let these medium-sized hospitals not have updated infrastructure,” said Levac.

“We want to provide the same level of high-quality care you expect at any institution in the province of Ontario,” Levac continued.

With stage one approved, Levac said the proposal for stage two just needs a few minor tweaks. It’s expected to be submitted sometime in the fall.