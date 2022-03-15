Alliston Honda plant receives $1.38 billion to upgrade operations
The Honda Canada Inc. division in Alliston, Ont. is spending nearly $1.38 billion to upgrade and retool its plant with financial contributions from the provincial and federal governments.
Upgrades to assembly lines at Honda of Canada Mfg. (HCM) are being made so the company can begin manufacturing hybrid models.
On Wednesday, the Ontario and Canadian governments committed $131.6 million each to Honda's investment.
"Our government has a plan to build the future of auto manufacturing right here in Ontario," Premier Doug Ford said in a press release Wednesday.
"We're attracting more skilled workers to fill critical jobs and connecting resources and industries in northern Ontario to the future of manufacturing electric and hybrid vehicles so that every region can enjoy the economic benefits of these game-changing investments.
"We are so pleased that Honda has made this investment in Ontario and know that the cars of the future will be built here in Alliston and all across Ontario for decades to come."
It's expected Ontario's investment will move forward the province's 10-year vision for its Driving Prosperity – The Future of Ontario's Automotive Sector plan.
Honda has promised to go fully electric by 2040, making the hybrid vehicle plant announcement a key step toward meeting its goal.
"This represents an important milestone for Honda as we move forward in our ambitious vision to make battery electric vehicles represent 100 per cent of our North America vehicle sales by 2040," said Jean Marc Leclerc, Honda Canada Inc. president and CEO.
"HCM is home to a team of remarkably talented associates who build some of Honda's most popular and fuel-efficient products.
"This investment not only ensures our product and manufacturing competitiveness within Ontario, Canada and abroad, but also significantly bolsters our ongoing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to help Canada attain its overall climate targets."
Honda can produce more than 400,000 vehicles and 190,000 engines annually, including the Honda Civic and CR-V models for the Canadian and North American markets and export.
"Building hybrid-electrics will support thousands of good jobs here in Alliston and grow the economy, all while cutting pollution and keeping our air clean," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
"By helping Canadians build – and then drive – cleaner vehicles, we're delivering on our plan to build a better future for all."
Approximately 100,000 Canadian-built Civic and CR-V units are sold annually in Canada.
With files from the Canadian Press.
Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
Drones and missiles: The weapons making a difference in Ukraine
From drones to rocket launchers, lethal weapons used by and supplied to Ukraine appear to have made a difference on the battlefield in the country's ongoing war with Russia, some analysts say.
Zelensky tells U.S. Congress, 'We need you right now'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cited Pearl Harbour and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on Wednesday as he appealed to the U.S. Congress to do more to help Ukraine's fight against Russia.
How the U.S. could push Canadian provinces to adopt permanent daylight time
If a U.S. adopts permanent daylight time, that could set off a chain reaction north of the border, as two Canadian provinces have also passed legislation to adopt permanent daylight time if neighbouring U.S. states do the same.
Texas family seeks justice as attackers in son's killing face new trial in Greece
The family of 22-year-old American Bakari Henderson, who was killed by a group of men in Greece five years ago, hopes a retrial of his attackers will provide them with a sense of justice.
How a man wanted for homeless killings in 2 U.S. cities got caught
A man wanted for shooting homeless men in two U.S. cities was caught after a series of events that was triggered when a detective from one of the cities saw a post on social media about news from the other city.
Glimmers of hope seen at talks as Russia's onslaught goes on
Both Russia and Ukraine projected optimism ahead of another scheduled round of talks Wednesday, even as Moscow's forces rained fire on Kyiv and other major cities in a bid to crush the resistance that has frustrated Kremlin hopes for a lightning victory.
U.K. government wants assurances that Russian tennis star is not a supporter of Putin
Grand slam champion Daniil Medvedev may have to jump through a few diplomatic hoops if he wants to compete at Wimbledon later this year.
CRA looked to resume collection efforts in full ahead of tax season, documents show
The federal minister in charge of the Canada Revenue Agency was told after the election that the agency planned to go full speed on collecting debts just in time for tax season.
Atlantic
-
N.S. fisherman returns to Ukraine to provide aid and transportation to refugees
Though the air raid sirens shatter his rest, Canadian fisherman Lex Brukovskiy says he's feeling a sense of calm being back in Ukraine to help his war-ravaged homeland.
-
N.S. government biologist recommends removing bird feeders to stop avian flu spread
Nova Scotia's Department of Natural Resources is recommending that people in the province take down their bird feeders to prevent the spread of a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza.
-
Nova Scotia announces $3 million for mental health and addictions projects
The Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia is getting $3 million in provincial funding for mental health and addictions projects.
Montreal
-
Man accused of violently beating 10-year-old girl in court for bail hearing
A man accused of violently beating a 10-year-old girl in Montreal's east end is set to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing.
-
LIVE AT 12:15
LIVE AT 12:15 | Quebec health minister to lift state of health emergency
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube has tabled a long-awaited bill to end the state of health emergency brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
-
Stittsville residents disappointed by removal of trees near local school
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board told several residents a large portion of trees would be cleared out before April 15 to accommodate a new play area at Westwind Public School on Hartsmere Drive.
-
Three men charged with child luring in Kingston, Ont.
Police in Kingston, Ont. say three men are facing a total of 10 charges related to child luring following an investigation last September.
Toronto
-
'A crisis': Health experts urge resuming school-based vaccine program for preventable cancers in Ontario
Toronto Public Health is running catch-up clinics this month for students who missed their preventable cancer vaccine series due to pandemic-related disruptions. But health experts urge that on top of city-run immunization clinics, school-based vaccine programs must resume in order to capture the wide-net of kids either partially vaccinated or entirely unvaccinated against preventable cancers.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
-
Ontario reports total of 649 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 649 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 patients in intensive care.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo council to decide future of face covering bylaws
The future of Waterloo Region’s face covering bylaws will be decided at a meeting on Wednesday night.
-
Ford, Trudeau to make a joint announcement Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford will make a joint announcement on Wednesday morning.
-
Ontario reports total of 649 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 649 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 patients in intensive care.
London
-
Health unit reporting another COVID related death Wednesday
For a second day in a row, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a fatality related to COVID-19.
-
Ontario reports total of 649 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 649 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 patients in intensive care.
-
Three southwestern Ontario men charged during Woodstock, Ont. human trafficking investigation
Woodstock, Ont. police have charged three individuals as part of a human trafficking investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay auto shop grieving after workplace fatality
Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating after the owner of a North Bay auto shop was killed in a workplace incident earlier this month.
-
Another suspicious fire at a Sudbury barbershop
Sudbury police have reopened Regent Street on Wednesday morning after a fire at a barbershop in the city's South End area.
-
Three men charged with child luring in Kingston, Ont.
Police in Kingston, Ont. say three men are facing a total of 10 charges related to child luring following an investigation last September.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
-
Damage pegged at $20,000 for downtown apartment fire
One person has been displaced following a fire at a downtown apartment building.
-
Signed Crosby jersey stolen from Chatham business
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a signed hockey jersey was stolen from a Lacroix Street business Tuesday night.
Calgary
-
Driver shot in January road rage incident, Calgary police search for Dodge pickup
Calgary police are searching for a Dodge Ram pickup involved in a road rage incident in January where a driver was shot.
-
Alberta teacher accused of sexually assaulting elementary school student
A 72-year-old Alberta man who worked as a teacher has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation of a child and RCMP suspect additional students may have been attacked.
-
'Online Ponzi scheme': Albertans warned against using Aweunion, Awebuy apps
Alberta RCMP are warning the public about an app they say has already bilked victims out of $148,630.
Saskatoon
-
Report shows Saskatoon ranked 19th most expensive city to rent in Canada
A new report shows rent is on the rise in Saskatoon.
-
Driver charged in Saskatoon child's death first in Sask. to face cannabis impairment causing death charge
The woman charged with driving while impaired by THC causing the death of a girl is the first person in Saskatchewan to face this type of charge.
-
Saskatoon's shelters are full — so people are turning to bank vestibules
Saskatoon’s community support program is seeing a troubling trend of people loitering and sleeping in downtown bank vestibules when the weather gets cold.
Edmonton
-
Brian Jean back in the Alberta legislature after claiming byelection win
The man working to swipe Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s job took a big step toward that ultimate goal Tuesday night, winning a byelection while carrying the United Conservative Party flag.
-
$1M in drugs, cash seized during Edmonton bust
Charges are pending against a 43-year-old man after more than $1 million in fentanyl, cocaine and cash were found in Edmonton.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta reported four more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of Albertans who died from the disease to 4,025.
Vancouver
-
Dozens of celebrities sign petition calling on RBC to stop funding Coastal GasLink pipeline in B.C.
Dozens of celebrities have signed a petition calling on the Royal Bank of Canada to stop funding the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in northern B.C.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
-
3 minors arrested after package with designer clothes stolen from Surrey porch: RCMP
Three minors were arrested in Surrey, B.C., earlier this month after a package containing designer clothes was stolen from a porch.