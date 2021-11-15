Alliston high school placed in lockdown for 'safety reasons,' OPP says

Barrie, Ont. -

Provincial police say an Alliston high school was placed in lockdown on Monday for "safety reasons." They lifted the lockdown roughly one hour later.

OPP says 10 officers responded to the potential threat at the school.

Police say officers investigated the legitimacy of a threat and released the lockdown once they deemed there was no safety issue.

Police did not offer the specifics surrounding the threat.

The school board says all students and staff are safe.

Police say they have one person in custody "for further investigation" from the Belleville area.

They did not say if that person was involved with the school or where the arrest took place.

Police have since cleared the area.

LOCKDOWN PROCEDURE

During a lockdown, students and staff move to secure areas, away from doors and windows.

The school's interior doors are locked, lights are shut off, and the blinds are drawn.

Students and staff are directed to remain quiet during a lockdown procedure.