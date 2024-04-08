Alliston girl missing

A young teenage girl is missing from her home in Alliston.

Provincial police are asking for the public’s help locating Anastasia (Stacey), who was last seen Sunday night.

Anastasia is 14, five foot four, 100 lbs, and has long brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and grey pants.

She was last seen on Owens Road in Alliston at 11 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.