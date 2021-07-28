BARRIE, ONT. -- An Alliston couple is closer to their dream of owning a cottage after winning six figures with their encore numbers in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

Kim, 58, and Bob McCullough, 63, are regular lottery players who say they always pay the extra buck for Encore, which paid off. The duo turned that one-dollar into $100,000.

Robert says he was waiting in the car outside the store while Kim went inside to check their ticket when the phone rang. "I got a frantic call from Kim," he says. "The first thing I said to her was, are you retired now?"

The couple won by matching six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the June 26 draw.

"I was so nervous," Kim says of getting her validation slip from the cashier.

"It will go directly into our cottage fund. We plan to purchase a cottage in Ontario's beautiful north," Bob says.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Victoria Street in Alliston.