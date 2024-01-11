Alliston couple crafts unique business for deaf and hearing communities

Just five months ago, Alliston resident Justin Dressler and his partner Sahana Bhardwaj began a wood workshop business out of their garage.

Dressler, who is culturally deaf, has had a lifelong passion for woodworking.

"May 2023, we were expecting a baby boy, we decided to go ahead and make our baby boy's crib, finally had the space, really enjoyed making his crib, thought why not open our own business," said Bhardwaj interpreting for Dressler.

Dressler makes different products, including signs, Christmas ornaments, an American Sign Language (ASL) alphabet and custom orders.

The pair's biggest seller has been their 'I Love You' ornament in ASL.

"He started learning this new laser machine that he's never learned before. He picked it up pretty fast," said Bhardwaj.

The couple sells their products online and at local markets.

Bhardwaj said they've had customers from all over North America, including those from both the hearing and deaf communities.

"We've also seen many hearing people who have purchased our 'I Love You' ornaments have really shown interest in our products. We didn't expect it for it to boom this fast, but it just happened," said Bhardwaj.

Their business 'Wren's Workshop' is named after their six-month-old son, who the couple says is their biggest motivation.

"We want him to really be exposed and immersed in both cultures, both communities, the deaf and hearing community," signed Dressler as Bhardwaj interpreted.

Dressler hopes to inspire others to follow their passion.

"Whether it's a long way, or a short way, or whatever it is, he's waited a long time to get to where he is and to where he wanted to be, and he's finally here, and he's very happy," said Bhardwaj interpreting for Dressler.

The couple has already sold over 700 of their ASL I Love You ornaments and are now shifting their focus onto orders for Valentine's Day.