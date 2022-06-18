Alliston car wash supports 3 local charities focused on mental health

New Tecumseth firefighters hooked up to hydrants in Alliston Saturday for a charity car wash.

The event took place at the local Canadian Tire and was a collaboration between Youth Haven, Imani's Place, and Sweet Charity Medical Assistance Dogs.

All three groups provide mental health support in and around the area.

As calls increased throughout the pandemic, the goal was to get the word out about locally available services.

"Certainly around the pandemic, we've seen an increase in the need for more services for children and youth," said France Young of Imani's Place.

"We've seen an increased need for more education and awareness around their mental health, protecting them, and protecting them from exploitation."

More than ever, Young said these types of organizations must work together to provide the best support possible.

"A key now for youth and children and adults is collaboration because we have less services than we have needs," Young said.

"We have wait lists, and anybody who's been involved in this knows the wait lists have been atrocious, and unfortunately, this is an underserviced population still.

"So, the only way we are really going to get ahead of it is if we collaborate and work together."

Young said all three organizations need more exposure, especially Sweet Charity.

"It's a therapy dog program where you can have your dog trained to take to work for mental health purposes, not just for yourself but for people in your organization," Young said.

"We actually have quite a few dogs in schools to work with children and youth around mental health."

The car wash wrapped up at 2 p.m.