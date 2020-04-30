BARRIE -- Police have charged three Alliston boys following a family dispute, says the Nottawasaga OPP.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers went to a home after reports of the feud on Tuesday.

A 13-year-old faces an assault charge while another 13-year-old has been charged with assault and property damage.

Police also charged a 12-year-old with assault with a weapon, property damage and uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.

All three boys are scheduled to appear in a Barrie court in July.

Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.