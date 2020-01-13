Alliston boy charged for allegedly snapping pics in a woman's washroom
Published Monday, January 13, 2020 5:14PM EST
BARRIE -- A 14-year-old Alliston boy is facing a voyeurism charge after an incident on Sunday.
Police say the boy was caught taking pictures in a women's public washroom at a grocery store.
They say a concerned citizen detained the teen until the police arrived.
The accused, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will appear in court to answer to the charge next month.