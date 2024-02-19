BARRIE
Barrie

    • Allegedly stolen vehicle from Hamilton found in Meaford

    Stolen cars are seen in this undated file photo. Stolen cars are seen in this undated file photo.
    Share

    A car stolen from Hamilton was ditched in Meaford.

    A black sedan with its lights on was discovered in the ditch on Story Brook Park Road at 2:31 a.m. Friday.

    Provincial police determined the car had been stolen from the Hamilton area on December 7.

    Police said no suspects were located in the vehicle’s vicinity.

    Hamilton police were contacted to advise the proper owner of their car’s whereabouts.

    If anyone has video surveillance of the vehicle or individuals in the area on February 16 in the early morning hours, they are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada to donate 800 drones to Ukraine: Blair

    Canada will donate more than 800 drones to Ukraine as part of an additional aid package to the country, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced on Monday. The drones, worth an estimated $95 million, are paid for by the $500 million package unveiled by the prime minister during his visit to Kyiv last June.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News