Allegedly stolen vehicle from Hamilton found in Meaford

A car stolen from Hamilton was ditched in Meaford.

A black sedan with its lights on was discovered in the ditch on Story Brook Park Road at 2:31 a.m. Friday.

Provincial police determined the car had been stolen from the Hamilton area on December 7.

Police said no suspects were located in the vehicle’s vicinity.

Hamilton police were contacted to advise the proper owner of their car’s whereabouts.

If anyone has video surveillance of the vehicle or individuals in the area on February 16 in the early morning hours, they are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.