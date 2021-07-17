Advertisement
Allegedly impaired woman crashes watercraft into family of three
Published Saturday, July 17, 2021 7:58PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, July 17, 2021 8:17PM EDT
OPP say a personal watercraft collided with a canoe on Three Mile Lake on Sat. July 17, 2021 (Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police say a woman who crashed a personal watercraft into a family in a kayak on Three Mile Lake in Muskoka was drunk.
It happened at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police say two adults and a child in the kayak and two women on the watercraft were treated in hospital and released.
Police describe all the injuries as minor but shared a photo of the watercraft involved dripping with what appears to be blood.
A 28-year-old Toronto woman is facing charges, including impaired operation.
