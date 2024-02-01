Allegedly impaired driver nabbed speeding on Highway 400

A driver accused of speeding while impaired on Highway 400 faces a month-long licence suspension and had to find an alternate way home.

Provincial police say the man from Aurora was clocked travelling 140 kilometres per hour near Teston Road in Vaughan on Wednesday evening.

"Speeding while driving impaired is a dangerous combination," OPP stated in a social media post.

The accused was charged with speeding and impaired driving, resulting in a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.