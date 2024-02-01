BARRIE
Barrie

    • Allegedly impaired driver nabbed speeding on Highway 400

    Provincial police allege a driver failed a roadside test and was clocked speeding 140 kilometres per hour on Highway 400 in York Region on Wed., Jan. 31, 2024. (Source: OPP/X) Provincial police allege a driver failed a roadside test and was clocked speeding 140 kilometres per hour on Highway 400 in York Region on Wed., Jan. 31, 2024. (Source: OPP/X)
    Share

    A driver accused of speeding while impaired on Highway 400 faces a month-long licence suspension and had to find an alternate way home.

    Provincial police say the man from Aurora was clocked travelling 140 kilometres per hour near Teston Road in Vaughan on Wednesday evening.

    "Speeding while driving impaired is a dangerous combination," OPP stated in a social media post.

    The accused was charged with speeding and impaired driving, resulting in a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News