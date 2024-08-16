Allegedly impaired driver found with empty beer cans on passenger seat: OPP

A Toronto man faces charges after police allege he was found to be driving while impaired in Wasaga Beach with a cooler containing open beer cans next to him.

Huronia West OPP officers stopped the vehicle on Zoo Park Road Thursday evening for expired plates, no insurance, and outstanding fines totalling $4,476.76.

Police say that while talking with the driver, the officer detected the smell of alcohol, and a roadside screening device used on the driver registered a fail.

Police say the cooler with an open six-pack of empty beer cans was on the vehicle's passenger seat.

The 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with several offences, including careless and impaired driving.