BARRIE
Barrie

    • Allegedly impaired driver found with empty beer cans on passenger seat: OPP

    Police allegedly found a cooler with empty beer cans on the passenger seat of a vehicle stopped in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Thurs., Aug. 15, 2024. (Source: OPP) Police allegedly found a cooler with empty beer cans on the passenger seat of a vehicle stopped in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Thurs., Aug. 15, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    A Toronto man faces charges after police allege he was found to be driving while impaired in Wasaga Beach with a cooler containing open beer cans next to him.

    Huronia West OPP officers stopped the vehicle on Zoo Park Road Thursday evening for expired plates, no insurance, and outstanding fines totalling $4,476.76.

    Police say that while talking with the driver, the officer detected the smell of alcohol, and a roadside screening device used on the driver registered a fail.

    Police say the cooler with an open six-pack of empty beer cans was on the vehicle's passenger seat.

    The 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with several offences, including careless and impaired driving.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News