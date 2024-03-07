Allegedly impaired driver crashes head-on into marked police vehicle

Police in Barrie nabbed four suspected impaired drivers in less than 16 hours on city streets, including one vehicle involved in a head-on collision with a marked police cruiser.

Police say the collision happened around 1 a.m. on Thursday on Johnston Street near Alexander Avenue when a pickup truck crossed the centre of the road and slammed into the police SUV.

The driver, a 43-year-old Barrie man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

He is charged with operation while impaired by drugs, dangerous operation, possession of property obtained by crime, driving while prohibited, and possession of a scheduled substance - opioids.

The police vehicle sustained moderate damage, and the officer was uninjured.

Crawford Street

A Porsche sustained significant damage, and a neighbourhood was without internet access after the sports vehicle left the road while travelling along Crawford Street on Wednesday night. The vehicle hit a curb, drove across a boulevard, and crashed into an internet control box.

"The car continued across a second property where it struck a retaining wall and then continued southbound to Ardagh Road," police added.

A 57-year-old Barrie man faces charges of impaired driving, driving without insurance, and failing to report an accident.

Simcoe Street

A three-car crash at Simcoe and Mary Streets resulted in charges for a 22-year-old Barrie man accused of being drug-impaired.

Police say the collision happened around 10 Wednesday morning when an SUV driven by the accused crashed into the back of another vehicle, pushing it into another stopped car.

Police say the SUV was also being driven without the owner's consent, resulting in further charges for the accused.

No injuries were reported.

Essa Road

Finally, an officer pulled over a pickup truck on Essa Road at Gowan Street and conducted a roadside test on the driver, which police allege registered a fail.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from Georgetown, was taken to the police station and given a breathalyzer. Police say it confirmed he had been drinking, but not enough to be criminally charged.

However, he was charged with being a novice driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero, had his driving licence suspended for three days, and the pickup truck was sent to the impound yard.