    • Allegedly armed man arrested after boarding Barrie bus

    Police display weapons allegedly seized during an arrest in downtown Barrie, Ont., on Sat., March 9, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services) Police display weapons allegedly seized during an arrest in downtown Barrie, Ont., on Sat., March 9, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services)
    Barrie police arrested an allegedly armed man wearing military-style clothing who boarded a bus at the downtown transit terminal.

    Several police units searched the buses at the terminal on Maple Avenue and apprehended one person who fit the description without incident.

    Police allege the man had a firearm in his jacket and said they found several knives and blades after a further search.

    The accused faces weapons-related charges.

    He was released from custody with a future court date.

