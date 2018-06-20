

CTV Barrie





Police have now charged a man who was found shot in a small community in Oro-Medonte.

The 37-year-old Aurora man faces several charges including public mischief, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized use of a firearm and obstructing justice.

The alleged victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds in his car on Old Barrie Road in May.

Larry Parisien, Cory Greenspoon and Taylor McIsack were charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting. However, those charges against the three men were dropped on Tuesday.

Greenspoon’s lawyer said on Tuesday that he was baffled at how the arrests could have happened in the first place. Parisien and Greenspoon now face a drug charge.

The accused have been released on bail and will appear in court next month.