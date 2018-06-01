

CTV Barrie





Police say an alleged sexual assault that took place in Innisfil earlier this month never happened.

South Simcoe Police were contacted about an alleged sexual assault that took place in a wooded area near Chalmers Crescent on May 15.

The teenager told police that she had been sexually assaulted by three men, who later took off. The teen supplied investigators with detailed descriptions of the alleged suspects.

However, police now say the alleged sexual assault never happened. They came to that conclusion after what they called “an extensive investigation.”

No charges will be laid.