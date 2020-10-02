BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie Police are looking for assistance in finding a suspect in an alleged sexual assault ar Hurst Park Thursday evening.

A woman had been walking her dog in the park when she was approached by an unknown person and assaulted.

The suspect is described as a white man, 16 to 26 years old, 5 foot 8 inches tall, with a slim build and closely shaved blonde hair.

Officers have been out canvassing the neighbourhood nearby for information.

Any witnesses in the area or residents who may have home security footage are being asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.