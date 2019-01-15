

CTV Barrie





A 22-year-old Bracebridge man is charged with multiple offences after police stopped his vehicle in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Bracebridge OPP say officers patrolling in the area of Manitoba Street and Taylor Road at approximately 3 a.m. noticed a vehicle swerving across the lanes. Police say they followed the driver a short time and when he made a stop at a green light they approached him.

According to officers, the man was impaired and a G1 novice driver without a qualified driver in the vehicle with him.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court February 12.