BARRIE
Barrie

    • Alleged impaired driver charged after rolling vehicle

    An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (FILE IMAGE/OPP_CR TWITTER) An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (FILE IMAGE/OPP_CR TWITTER)

    OPP have arrested and charged a male driver with impaired driving offences following a single-vehicle collision on Saturday.

    According to police, the crash happened at 12:40 p.m. on County Road 16.

    When first responders arrived, they located a vehicle on its side with a single occupant inside.

    Police say as a result of the investigation, officers arrested the 28-year-old male driver and determined that he was impaired, he was then transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

    The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia in January 2024.

    According to police, the accused driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?

    As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.

    Canada beats U.S. 3-2 in Rivalry Series shootout

    Marie-Philip Poulin scored in a shootout as Canada finally got into the win column in the women's hockey Rivalry Series with a 3-2 victory over the United States on Saturday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ont.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News