Alleged impaired driver charged after rolling vehicle

OPP have arrested and charged a male driver with impaired driving offences following a single-vehicle collision on Saturday.

According to police, the crash happened at 12:40 p.m. on County Road 16.

When first responders arrived, they located a vehicle on its side with a single occupant inside.

Police say as a result of the investigation, officers arrested the 28-year-old male driver and determined that he was impaired, he was then transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia in January 2024.

According to police, the accused driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle has been impounded for seven days.