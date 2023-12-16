Alleged impaired driver charged after rolling vehicle
OPP have arrested and charged a male driver with impaired driving offences following a single-vehicle collision on Saturday.
According to police, the crash happened at 12:40 p.m. on County Road 16.
When first responders arrived, they located a vehicle on its side with a single occupant inside.
Police say as a result of the investigation, officers arrested the 28-year-old male driver and determined that he was impaired, he was then transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia in January 2024.
According to police, the accused driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle has been impounded for seven days.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa youth facing terrorism charges in alleged plot against Jewish people: RCMP
RCMP say an Ottawa youth has been arrested and charged with terrorism-related offences that allegedly targeted Jewish people.
Canadian man loses $2K after booking trip through fake travel website
A Canadian man is out over $2,200 after booking a trip to Brazil through a fraudulent travel website.
Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?
As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.
6-year-old's acts of kindness make waves in St. John's, N.L.
Jackson Price has spent a lot of time this year making sandwiches, soups, hot chocolates and gift cards for vulnerable populations in St. John's, making waves in the community.
Canada beats U.S. 3-2 in Rivalry Series shootout
Marie-Philip Poulin scored in a shootout as Canada finally got into the win column in the women's hockey Rivalry Series with a 3-2 victory over the United States on Saturday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ont.
Six dead, more than 150 cases confirmed in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak: PHAC
Federal officials have confirmed a sixth Canadian death and 153 cases of salmonella in an outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
Netanyahu says Israel is as 'committed as ever' to war after soldiers mistakenly killed 3 hostages
Three Israeli hostages who were mistakenly shot by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip had been waving a white flag and were shirtless when they were killed, military officials said Saturday, in Israel's first such acknowledgement of harming any hostages in its war against Hamas.
Boston Tea Party turns 250 years old with reenactments of the revolutionary protest
Patriotic mobs and harbor tea-dumping returned to Boston on Saturday as the city marked the 250th anniversary of the revolutionary protest that preceded America's independence.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls and breaks hip at Los Angeles concert
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was undergoing surgery for a broken hip Saturday after falling at a concert in Los Angeles.
Atlantic
-
Police locate body near vehicle belonging to missing Cape Breton man
Cape Breton police located a body in a remote area off Birch Point Road in South Cove, N.S, on Saturday.
-
N.B.’s rent bank sees over 200 applicants in first 3 days
New Brunswick’s department of social development confirms they’ve received over 200 applicants for its three-day-old rent bank program.
-
Family of missing Cape Breton man hoping for answers
The family of a Cape Breton man missing for three months is hoping for an early Christmas gift.
Montreal
-
'Back down for good': Liberals call on Legault to reverse language rules, tuition hikes for English universities
The Francois Legault government is dividing Quebecers by forcing English universities to adopt 'harmful' new French-language rules for out-of-province students, the Official Opposition says.
-
Tropical bird spotted far from home in Laval, Que.
Another rare bird has been spotted in an unexpected area of Quebec. The Summer Tanager usually winters down south in the tropics of Central and South America, yet, a bright yellow female has been spending time in Laval.
-
SPORTS
SPORTS Josh Anderson scores twice lifting Canadiens to 5-3 win over Islanders
Josh Anderson scored twice as the Montreal Canadiens held on for a 5-3 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday night.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa youth facing terrorism charges in alleged plot against Jewish people: RCMP
RCMP say an Ottawa youth has been arrested and charged with terrorism-related offences that allegedly targeted Jewish people.
-
Hundreds drop by Ottawa's Taffy Lane for its Christmas display
A visit to Taffy Lane in Orléans is an Ottawa staple this time of year where inflated snowmen, a rooftop reindeer and illuminated trees light up each night of December.
-
Ottawa father and son duo raise thousands for autism supports
An Ottawa charity has received an outpouring of donations after a father and son duo turned their passion for woodworking into a way to raise money for autism supports.
Toronto
-
Canadian man loses $2K after booking trip through fake travel website
A Canadian man is out over $2,200 after booking a trip to Brazil through a fraudulent travel website.
-
Vigil held to remember Soleiman Faqiri, who died in detention seven years ago
A vigil was held Saturday evening to mark the seventh anniversary of the death of Soleiman Faqiri, a mentally ill man who died in custody at an Ontario jail.
-
OPP officer accused of tow truck corruption acquitted
One of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers accused of taking a bribe in exchange for sending business to a Toronto-area towing company has been acquitted.
Kitchener
-
Above-seasonal temperatures postpone Chicopee season opener
Those hoping for a white Christmas this year won’t be in luck, but it’s also bad news for local skiers looking to hit the slopes.
-
Local outreach group hands out 200 winter care packages to vulnerable communities in Waterloo Region
Students of a Cambridge outreach group passed out gloves, hats, hand warmers, toiletries and food items Saturday to those experiencing homelessness in Waterloo Region.
-
Human remains found in Oxford County
OPP are investigating after human remains were discovered Saturday in Oxford County.
London
-
75-year-old volunteer receives injuries while trying to stop alleged theft
Sarnia police are looking for a suspect involved in a theft and assault that occurred at the LCBO, Saturday.
-
JUNO Award winner wraps Christmas tour in Wingham
Serena Ryder made Wingham’s Town Hall Theatre, the last stop in her "Merry Myths" Tour, Saturday night
-
Grade 2 student turns $1 into $7,300 by selling art for charity
Coen Rier is a very focused young man, especially when he’s got a pencil or marker in his hand.
Northern Ontario
-
One dead in fatal ATV crash on Manitoulin Island
A 28-year-old from Espanola was killed in a single-vehicle ATV crash on Perivale Road on Manitoulin Island on Friday afternoon, provincial police say.
-
Six dead, more than 150 cases confirmed in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak: PHAC
Federal officials have confirmed a sixth Canadian death and 153 cases of salmonella in an outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
-
Northern Ont. man fined $48K for damaging turtle habitat
A northern Ontario man who conducted road work without a permit has been fined $48,000 for damaging turtle habitat.
Windsor
-
‘We don't turn down anybody’: Knobby’s Kids kicks off sixteenth season of free hockey
It’s once again that time of year to dust off the hockey skates for an annual tradition that gets kids playing hockey without breaking the bank.
-
Police seek person of interest in Riverside Drive arson
Windsor police are looking to identify a woman in connection to an arson earlier this month after receiving footage of her going into the home before it became engulfed in flames.
-
Maiden Lane to get its glow on for the holiday season
Downtown’s Maiden Lane will once shine bright for the holiday season.
Calgary
-
Premier Smith on hand to launch helium purification facility north of Brooks, Alta.
A first-of-its-kind helium purification facility was officially launched Saturday.
-
Veterans in need receive holiday boost through Christmas hamper deliveries
Hundreds of Christmas hampers were delivered to southern Alberta veterans in need on Saturday.
-
‘Always encourages people’: Man who died in N.W. Calgary shed fire remembered by relative
One of the men who died in a shed fire in northwest Calgary earlier this week is being remembered by a relative as a funny and kind father.
Saskatoon
-
Local restaurant launches fundraiser to support small business owner
A local restaurant that hasn't even opened yet is launching a fundraiser to support a fellow small business owner.
-
Renovated housing units open in Saskatoon
Some Saskatoon families will have access to newly renovated affordable housing units in the Westmount neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon police investigating homicide after man died from gunshot wound
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a man died from a gunshot wound.
Edmonton
-
'Our people are in need': Camp trailers serve as temporary shelters at former Sands Hotel housing project
A housing and support centre at the former Sands Hotel on Fort Road is about to get a lot bigger, but some neighbours are upset about it, claiming they haven't been properly consulted.
-
'We've got a long ways to go': Local business counting on donations to stay open
A local skate park is hoping for a Christmas miracle.
-
Plan to clear central Edmonton homeless camps delayed by court injunction
A court has granted an interim injunction against the Edmonton Police Service and the City of Edmonton to stop plans to clear eight homeless camp sites next week.
Vancouver
-
'It's just been phenomenal': B.C. non-profits facing growing demand
Some Metro Vancouver non-profits are seeing a surge in demand before the holidays that’s outpacing previous years.
-
2 dead after single-vehicle crash near Nanaimo campground
Two people are dead after a serious single-vehicle crash in a rural area in southwestern Nanaimo Saturday.
-
British Columbians spending less money this holiday season
Cutting back this holiday season is something four in 10 British Columbians say they plan on doing.