BARRIE, ONT. -- South Simcoe Police say an alleged impaired driver backed right into one of their cruisers.

Police had been called to a grocery store on Jans Blvd Monday night. Someone was concerned after watching a man start a vehicle immediately after being blocked from buying alcohol.

When an officer pulled up behind the man, police say he reversed to leave his parking spot and hit the cruiser. The driver was taken into custody. Police say his breath test readings were “well over” the legal limit.

Serhiy Nosonov faces charges, including impaired driving and driving with cannabis readily available.