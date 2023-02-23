Alleged impaired driver abandons car after crashing into fence in Barrie

Police charged a driver with being impaired after he allegedly drove over a lawn and crashed into a fence in Barrie.

According to police, the incident happened in the early morning hours on Wednesday on Livingstone Street West.

When officers arrived, they discovered the driver had abandoned his vehicle and left the scene.

He was located a short distance away, trying to use a ride-share service.

The 29-year-old man faces impaired driving charges, plus failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

He was released from police custody with a court date scheduled in the coming weeks to answer to the charges.

The vehicle, meanwhile, was impounded for seven days, and his driver's licence was suspended for 90 days.