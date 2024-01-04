Alleged human trafficker from Wasaga Beach seeks bail

Hung Lam appeared in bail court in Barrie on Thursday, seeking to be released from custody until issues arose over his proposed bail plan.

The 54-year-old from Wasaga Beach is one of seven people arrested and charged in connection with an alleged human trafficking operation out of Innisfil, where police say three women were safely removed from a home in early November.

South Simcoe police announced Lam was arrested along with two other men, Edgar Martinez of Innisfil and Joseph Carvalho of Newmarket, all face human trafficking charges.

Carvalho is also charged with advertising sexual services and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking. He, too, is currently seeking bail.

The investigation by South Simcoe, Barrie, and York Regional officers is part of Project Chameleon. Investigators say warrants to enter two homes were executed in November and allege $30,000 in street drugs were seized, including fentanyl, crystal meth, cocaine and other suspected opioids.

Four others charged in the case are Oneil Hopkinson, Tyrone Aaron Dias, Jashyna Singh and Royden Reis. The latter is the only other accused person granted bail thus far.

Police say the investigation began following a report of a woman held in an Innisfil home being pimped out and exploited. Investigators say the alleged victim also told police she was sexually assaulted.

Police believe three of the suspects arrested in November placed online ads for sexual services being provided by several women from the Bradford and Innisfil areas.

Allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.

Lam makes his next appearance Friday to potentially set a bail hearing.