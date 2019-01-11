Featured
Alleged grocery thief wanted by police
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 12:10PM EST
Barrie police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly tried to steal a cart full of groceries on Monday afternoon.
Police say the man was spotted by a store employee filling a shopping cart with nearly $400 worth of groceries and exiting the store.
According to officers, the employee followed him out into the parking lot, where the man abandoned the cart and got into a waiting vehicle.
The suspect is described as being approximately 6-feet 2 inches tall with dark skin, a beard, and a heavy build. He was wearing a baseball hat, grey track pants and a navy blue jacket. Police say he got into a black SUV.
If you recognize him or have any information, you’re asked to contact Barrie police.