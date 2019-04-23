

CTV Barrie





A 19-year-old man faces multiple charges for an alleged armed robbery in Barrie.

Earlier this month, police say that within two days, the accused held up two Circle K convenience stores, one on Duckworth Street and the other on Grove Street.

The suspect, dubbed the Backpack Bandit, was arrested on Saturday.

The man is charged with ten theft-related offences.

He is being held for a bail hearing.