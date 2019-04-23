Featured
Alleged 'Backpack Bandit' facing multiple armed robbery charges
Surveillance image of a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery on April 10, 2019 and April 12, 2019 in Barrie. (Barrie Police Services)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019 12:15PM EDT
A 19-year-old man faces multiple charges for an alleged armed robbery in Barrie.
Earlier this month, police say that within two days, the accused held up two Circle K convenience stores, one on Duckworth Street and the other on Grove Street.
The suspect, dubbed the Backpack Bandit, was arrested on Saturday.
The man is charged with ten theft-related offences.
He is being held for a bail hearing.