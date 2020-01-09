BARRIE -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a residential fire near Markdale after being called to the area early Thursday morning.

Provincial Police posted to social media that "all occupants are not accounted for at this time" and say one person is feared to have died in the fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been called to attend.

#GreyBruceOPP @MGH_Fire @GreyParamedics remain on scene at residential fire. Artemesia-Euphrasia Townline is CLOSED from Grey Road 13 to 3 Line. ^ab pic.twitter.com/RgdvD4njTq — OPP West (@OPP_WR) January 9, 2020

Grey Bruce OPP says the area of Artemesia-Euphrasia Townline is closed from Grey Road 13 to 3 Line in Grey County while crews investigate.

We will continue to follow this developing story.