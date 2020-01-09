BARRIE -- One person is feared dead after a fire tore through a house in Grey Highlands on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews arrived to find the blaze fully involved with flames shooting out all sides of the home located near the community of Eugenia.

CTV News has learned there were two people inside the home at the time of the fire. Officials say one person managed to escape to a neighbour's house and was later taken to the hospital. That person's condition is unknown.

Emergency crews don't believe the second person made it out. That person remains unaccounted for on Thursday evening.

#GreyBruceOPP @MGH_Fire @GreyParamedics remain on scene at residential fire. Artemesia-Euphrasia Townline is CLOSED from Grey Road 13 to 3 Line. ^ab pic.twitter.com/RgdvD4njTq — OPP West (@OPP_WR) January 9, 2020

The blaze caused the bungalow to collapse into itself. It is a complete loss.

Grey Highlands Fire crews, the OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshal's office is investigating.

Police say it will take some time before anyone can search the structure because it is so unstable.

"If you can imagine, when a fire takes place everything collapses into the basement area, so it's going to take some time to clean up the scene," explained OPP Const. Adam Belanger.

Crews plan to return on Friday to search the rubble with heavy equipment.