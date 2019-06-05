

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Classes are cancelled for the day at Georgian College’s Barrie campus after fire and smoke caused significant damage to areas of several buildings on Wednesday morning.

Officials say the blaze started on the second floor of Building E, which is the centre for hospitality, tourism and recreation. Barrie Fire says the fire was contained to one office and classroom, but smoke travelled through three buildings on campus.

Firefighters had to smash windows to allow ventilation and reduce carbon monoxide levels.

Crews continue to break windows in an effort to ventilate smoke and gasses from the building. pic.twitter.com/iyf3sWWHke — Barrie Fire (@Barrie_Fire) June 5, 2019

Public health experts have been called to the scene because smoke filled the building that houses the cafeteria, so they will test to be sure no food was contaminated.

Students were alerted on social media that classes would be cancelled for the entire college for the day.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire, and no damage estimate at this time.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating.