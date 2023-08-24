Alectra to invest $7M to boost Barrie's power grid amid rising demand

Alectra Utilities plans to enhance its power grid in the growing City of Barrie with a $7 million investment.

The utility company will address electricity demands by constructing and renewing infrastructure to improve reliability for residents.

In a release, Alectra stated the grid upgrades would stabilize the existing system and reduce outages.

The multi-million-dollar investment includes renewing old infrastructure, including pole transformers, switchgear, vault cover renewal, and new automation, rehabilitating underground cables on Sunnidale Road and Anne Street, and replacing and upgrading stations.

Last year, Alectra invested $3.3 million to improve reliability for over 11,000 Barrie residents.