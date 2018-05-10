A new partnership at Georgian College will help give students a hands-on experience with power generation.

Alectra Utilities announced on Thursday it will provide the college with $750,000 over the next five years.

The college also revealed their soon to be open technology hub will be named the Alectra Centre for Research, Innovation and Commercialization.

“Students who utilize this building will have the ability to get hands-on experience with power generation and electric vehicle research,” says Brian Bentz, Alectra CEO.

Marylynn West-Moynes, college president and CEO, says Georgian is creating an environment that will attract students, teachers and business from around the world.

“I think it's going to be the most powerful change maker that we will see in the next 10 years,” she says.

Alectra says it's committed to offering Georgian co-op students and graduates with more opportunities.

The 56,000 square foot facility will welcome its first students in the fall.