Alectra announces $8 million in Barrie grid upgrades
A hydro tower is seen in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 3:01PM EDT
Alectra Utilities is investing $8 million to modernize a section of Barrie’s power grid.
Crews are replacing and upgrading pole capacity along Livingstone Street that connects the Livingstone municipal station and Little Lake municipal station.
The work is being done ahead of expected growth in the area.
Alectra says the current work is expected to be completed in late November.