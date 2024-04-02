Alcona fire displaces residents from their home

BARRIE
    A home on Lakelands Avenue in Alcona suffered extensive damage in a fire.

    Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. Monday.

    "The first arriving crews noted smoke and flames from the rear of the structure. No occupants were home at the time of the call," said Innisfil's Acting Deputy Chief Brent Black.

    Black said the house sustained "extensive damage," and the residents have been displaced from their home.

    The fire prevention crew is on scene conducting an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire, he said.

