

CTV Barrie





An Alberta man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in Orangeville Thursday.

Orangeville police say Edward Bind, 36, of Grand Prairie, Alberta was arrested at a business on Green Street.

The arrest involved officers from the Orangeville Police Service and officers from the Alberta Law Enforcement Team and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Bind in late August.

Bind is facing criminal charges including conspiracy to traffic cocaine and participation of activities in a criminal organization.

Bind is one of 11 people arrested as the result of a year-long investigation into a cocaine distribution network linked to various organized crime entities in Alberta, police said.

Police said Bind is scheduled to be returned to Edmonton Friday.