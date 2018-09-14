Featured
Alberta man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Orangeville
(Orangeville Police Service photo)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, September 14, 2018 12:01PM EDT
An Alberta man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in Orangeville Thursday.
Orangeville police say Edward Bind, 36, of Grand Prairie, Alberta was arrested at a business on Green Street.
The arrest involved officers from the Orangeville Police Service and officers from the Alberta Law Enforcement Team and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.
A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Bind in late August.
Bind is facing criminal charges including conspiracy to traffic cocaine and participation of activities in a criminal organization.
Bind is one of 11 people arrested as the result of a year-long investigation into a cocaine distribution network linked to various organized crime entities in Alberta, police said.
Police said Bind is scheduled to be returned to Edmonton Friday.