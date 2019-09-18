Featured
Alberta man accused in car-sale fraud at Orillia dealership
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 5:16PM EDT
Provincial police arrested a man accused of criminal fraud at an Orillia car dealership.
Orillia OPP says it was tipped off by an employee about a suspected scam late last month.
Police began investigating and allege a 66-year-old man from Alberta used fake identification documents to purchase new cars.
The accused is charged with nine offences, including identity theft and fraud over $5,000.
Police say he is also linked to more car-fraud cases in the Niagara and Waterloo regions.