

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Provincial police arrested a man accused of criminal fraud at an Orillia car dealership.

Orillia OPP says it was tipped off by an employee about a suspected scam late last month.

Police began investigating and allege a 66-year-old man from Alberta used fake identification documents to purchase new cars.

The accused is charged with nine offences, including identity theft and fraud over $5,000.

Police say he is also linked to more car-fraud cases in the Niagara and Waterloo regions.