BARRIE, ONT. -- The risk of dangerous forest fire smoke in Muskoka has dissipated for the time being.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for communities including Huntsville, Rosseau, and Parry Sound.

The agency cautioned that smoke from fires in northern Ontario and eastern Manitoba could cause reduced visibility and poor air quality.

Wildfire smoke is a changing mixture of particles, gases and chemicals that can be harmful.

The Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit says that exposure symptoms could include increased coughing, eye and throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Children, pregnant women, older adults and those with cardiovascular or lung disease such as asthma are especially at risk.

Smoke from wildfires has plagued parts of Ontario since mid-July, with Environment Canada issuing several special air quality statements.