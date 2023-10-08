Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association charity run returns to Barrie

Dozens of people braved the rain and took part in a run supporting the RVH foundation on Sunday morning.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association held its annual charity run along Centennial Beach Park, where dozens of people gathered for the annual event.

The run supports the RVH foundation, with all proceeds going towards the Keep Life Wild campaign.

Organizers say the run allows participants to participate in a 1K, 3K or 5k run.

"Our mission is to serve our community, and wherever we reside, we like to somehow impact our community," said Ihtisham Ahmed, Amhadiyya Muslim Youth Association member.

Last year's run raised 8 thousand dollars, with organizers hoping to double that number for this year's event.