

CTV Barrie





An aggregate company has been fined more than a year after a worker was killed in an industrial accident at the Severn quarry.

Walker Aggregates was fined $170,000 on Monday for offences under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, and Mining Regulations.

The offences stem from an incident on Feb. 6, 2017 where a worker was pulled into moving machinery at the Severn quarry.

The province says workers were trying to deice a pulley on a conveyer when a metal bar became pinched and pulled one of the workers into the machine.