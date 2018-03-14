Featured
Aggregate company fined after worker death at Severn quarry
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018 2:35PM EDT
An aggregate company has been fined more than a year after a worker was killed in an industrial accident at the Severn quarry.
Walker Aggregates was fined $170,000 on Monday for offences under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, and Mining Regulations.
The offences stem from an incident on Feb. 6, 2017 where a worker was pulled into moving machinery at the Severn quarry.
The province says workers were trying to deice a pulley on a conveyer when a metal bar became pinched and pulled one of the workers into the machine.