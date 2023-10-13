Aged explosive material found on Penetanguishene walking trail

Police say some type of explosive material was found on a walking trail in Penetanguishene Friday.

Officers attended the area near the intersection of Brock and Robert Street East to investigate the "suspicious property."

Investigators requested help from the explosives disposal unit, the forensics identification services and officers with the crime unit in the investigation.

While the officers looked into what they were dealing with, a notice went out to the public to avoid the area.

Police say the material found was determined to be aged explosive material that had been exposed to the elements and had been there for a "significant length of time."

The items were safely removed from the scene by the OPP specialty units.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or via email.