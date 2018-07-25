

Wasaga Beach will soon be home to a new after-hours medical clinic.

Town council approved the funding in the draft budget on Tuesday for the clinic to run on a one-year trial basis.

“It’s time that Wasaga Beach has the same services as most other communities our size. I think this clinic is long overdue and I’m glad to see that council is moving forward to make this happen for our citizens,” said Mayor Brian Smith.

The after-hours clinic was a priority for town council this term. The mayor says he’s “proud of council for recognizing the importance of this initiative.” Smith went on to say, “this type of investment will make our town a more complete community.”

The fixed cost of running the clinic is estimated to be $57,772. An official with the town of Wasaga Beach said in a statement “Funds will go towards such things as operating overhead, administration staffing, an electronic medical billing system, as well as advertising and marketing.”

The after-hours clinic could be open by the end of August.