Police have confirmed the body of a man has been recovered from the Severn River in Severn Township.

OPP had been searching the area all day, with the help of the underwater dive team, the canine unit and the OPP helicopter. The man’s body was found around 6 pm.

The man, who was a banquet hall owner from Toronto, had been attending a resort as part of a work retreat. It's believed the man went for a swim around midnight. When his colleagues woke up they saw his clothes on a chair by the fire pit, but there was no sign of his whereabouts.

The owner of the resort says the man had been visiting the resort every year with his staff for almost a decade.