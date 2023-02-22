After 10 years, Collingwood inquiry comes up empty-handed

The town of Collingwood became aware of the launch of an OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) criminal investigation conducted through its anti-rackets branch in 2013.

The investigation focused on various concerns brought forward by the public on alleged inappropriate actions undertaken by individuals representing the town.

The concerns brought forward were substantial and included matters considered in the Collingwood Judicial Inquiry in 2018.

While a judicial inquiry can proceed in parallel with a criminal investigation, the purpose of a judicial inquiry is not to determine criminality but to help communities recommend changes to public policy or processes to better serve the public.

A judicial inquiry has powers beyond that of a municipality, such as the ability to compel the release of information.

The town was cooperative and liaised with the OPP who were undertaking the investigation during the past 10 years.

However, the OPP advised the town that its investigation has now concluded and that the findings were not sufficient to proceed with criminal charges, given the high standard for initiating such proceedings and the associated evidentiary challenges.

"I am disappointed that no individuals are being held accountable for their unethical behaviours as evidenced through the Report of the Judicial Inquiry. The concerns documented in this report, and the financial hardship and duress that have been inflicted on our community as a result of these behaviours are significant," says Mayor Yvonne Hamlin.

"However, as a result of the inquiry, Collingwood is now focused on being an open and transparent government. The town has implemented many policy changes to enhance our ethical standards and improve accountability to regain public trust. These changes will help ensure that this never happens again," Hamlin said.

Background

The Judicial Inquiry into the 50% share sale of Collingwood Utility Services Corporation to PowerStream Inc. was requested by the town of Collingwood.

The Collingwood Judicial Inquiry's mandate was to inquire into the sequence of events leading to the sale transaction, the Request for Proposal (RFP) process, fees and benefits paid to anyone in relation to the sale transaction and contracts entered among the parties.

The inquiry also investigated the allocation of proceeds of the transaction for recreational facilities at Central Park and Heritage Park and any fees or benefits paid to any person or entity involved in the creation of the recreational facilities. The inquiry examined the impact of these events on the ratepayers of Collingwood as they relate to the good governance of the municipality.

The report included recommendations the Associate Chief Justice considered appropriate and in the public interest.

"I am extremely proud of the work Council, and staff have done to address all of Justice Frank N. Marrocco's recommendations for municipalities, which has strengthened and enhanced our governance, accountability, and ethical framework," said Collingwood's CAO Sonya Skinner.

"I ask that the province also acts on the recommendations in the report that require legislative changes," Skinner said.

See the Justice's findings and recommendations online.