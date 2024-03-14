BARRIE
    • Affordable infrastructure to retain jobs a focus for local chamber ahead of provincial budget

    The Ontario Chamber of Commerce officially released its 25 recommendations for the provincial government's 2024 budget to address ongoing crises, which includes a focus on building solid foundations through infrastructure.

    The Barrie Chamber of Commerce executive director Paul Markle emphasized the critical need for affordable infrastructure to support the region's economic vitality.

    "We don't have enough serviceable employment land right now," stated Markle, noting the region needs to get to a point "where we can have jobs for the people that are coming here."

    Markle hopes the improved commercial infrastructure will enhance housing affordability in Barrie and Simcoe County and allow the region to retain its workforce.

    "It falls back again on housing," Markle said. "You need to be able to be in this community in an affordable way to be able to stay here and work here."

    "Ontario needs to pursue a principled economic growth strategy," said Daniel Safayeni, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce vice president of policy. "Focused on investments that are going to improve Ontario's productivity going forward."

    Safayeni added that, according to the Chamber's annual survey, businesses in the province are at an all-time low in confidence.

    He stated, "Only 13 per cent of businesses feel confident about Ontario's economic prospects going forward."

    The Chamber's budget submission also highlights the province's need to strengthen its local food supply and significantly improve access to health care, mental health support, and resources for its aging population.

    The provincial government is scheduled to table the budget on March 26.

