Moving day comes with a level of excitement and anxiety for most people, but those who moved into Lucy’s Place in Barrie on Monday, this moving day was life-changing.

“This is a big day for sure. We’re getting to move in some people that have been experiencing homelessness for a long time into safe housing, and that’s a very important day for our community,” Sara Peddle with the Busby Centre said from outside the former Barr’s Motel in Barrie.

The old motel underwent a major facelift and re-emerged as Lucy’s Place, an affordable housing complex for the city’s most vulnerable people.

The units on Essa Road are complete with beds, kitchenettes and televisions, but more importantly, they provide a roof over the heads of people who have lived on the streets for years.

Lucy’s Place, named after a homeless woman who died on the streets of Barrie in 2014, will serve as transitional homes for up to four years with 12 units, two for couples, give 14 people a fresh start.

Peddle believes it’s a step in the right direction to end the city’s homelessness while also providing transitional support. “We do have our staff on site 24/7 making sure that people are supported through this transition, and also setting the goals they want to set.”

The next phase of Lucy’s Place is under construction right next door with six units for those dealing with addiction issues. It is expected to be ready to open next month.

Another 12 unit project is also on the horizon on Lillian Crescent that will focus on housing families with children. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.