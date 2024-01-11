Advocates call for safer city roads after multiple fatal pedestrian crashes in Barrie
Family and friends of a Barrie man who was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking his dog last month are calling for increased safety on city streets.
Andrew Mirlocca was walking his dog on the evening of December 22 on Dunlop Street West, near Anne Street, when he was struck by a vehicle.
Mirlocca's dog, Merlon, was killed in the crash, while Mirlocca was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre, where he eventually died from his injuries.
Christine Majewski and Nick French were friends of Mirlocca and described him as someone with a heart of gold.
"Andrew was against alcohol and drugs, he was a really cool kind of guy, yes he was homeless, but he's a human being," Majewski told CTV News on Thursday. "We're all looking for closure; he was our friend, and to have this happen, no consequences, nothing."
Barrie police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. While the investigation is ongoing, no charges have been laid.
"When I heard about the crash, I just knew it, Andrew," said Nick French, a long-time friend of Mirlocca. "When you take a guy like that who has done nothing wrong in his life, he's done nothing wrong in his life, and he leaves before I do, it breaks your heart."
Mirlocca was the first of two pedestrians killed within weeks, with the latest incident happening on January 4. In that instance, a 41-year-old man was struck on Georgian Drive just before midnight near Gallie Court and was pronounced dead later in hospital. No charges were laid in that incident either, according to Barrie Police spokesperson Peter Leon, but an investigation remains underway.
"If through the course of their investigation, they determine a charge is appropriate, a charge will be laid," he said.
Leon expressed the importance of safety for pedestrians and drivers out on the roadways, particularly when it comes to nighttime conditions.
"Wearing a proper fluorescent vest can help save your life," Leon added. "Paying attention, always taking extra precautions, and not driving while distracted can all help ensure everyone's safety, while for pedestrians, crossing in designated areas and where drivers can expect you will help."
Bill Teggart is a Personal Injury Lawyer and owner of Teggart Injury Law.
Teggart said more needs to be done to raise awareness around safety on roadways.
In his experience, J-walking can often contribute to pedestrians being at at-fault for crashes. Distractions, impairment, or crashes at night are often leading factors for motorists at fault.
Turning at an intersection can also be dangerous when drivers and walkers need to pay more attention.
"Even when you think you've locked eyes with each other, you can never know," Teggart said. "When you hit someone, you carry the burden. I've cross-examined many people in those situations that might've been slightly at fault but not totally at fault, and they carry it."
Teggart, also an avid jogger, said he's always hyper-aware of potential situations but anecdotally still finds himself in situations that could result in injury.
"You know, I'm crossing at crosswalks at night, and I see a left turn vehicle coming, and I always look for my right in those situations because of what I do, and they still don't see me," he added. "In one of those instances, the driver opened her window and said I'm sorry, I didn't see you!"
In the meantime, Majewski and French say they would like to see answers to how the crash happened on December 22 and are calling for everyone to pay more attention on the roadways.
